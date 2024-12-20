UGC seeks feedback on revised methodology for holding CUET

CHENNAI: The University of Grants Commission (UGC) has proposed a revised methodology for conducting its Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in the admission process for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes across universities and sought feedback from the stakeholders.

CUET was introduced as a step toward standardising the admission process for UG and PG undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG), The UGC's secretary Manish R Joshi said that based on feedback from past years, it is also essential to continuously improve the examination process to provide a better, more efficient and conducive environment for students taking CUET.

"Accordingly, the UGC constituted an expert committee to review the conduct of CUET-UG and CUET-PG for 2025," he said adding the proposed revision is to conduct the exam for both UG and PG once a year in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

According to the revised methodology, for UG students, the exam duration will be one hour per subject per paper (total of five papers) and the duration of the exam will be 90 minutes per subject per paper and will be uniform across all the papers for PG students.

The notification further said that all the questions will be compulsory and there will be negative markings for both UG and PG students.

However, the UGC pointed out that the medium of examination will be in 13 languages, which includes Tamil, English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Telugu, Urdu) as per CUET-UG 2024.

The commission also asked for feedback from the stakeholders about the new proposal through the Google form available at https://forms.gle/FVEL2nthLrnxz5U8VA on or before December 26.