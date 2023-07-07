UGC makes amendment in the appointment of assistant professors in HEIs

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has made amendment in appointing academic staff in the universities and colleges to maintain standards in the higher education.



Commission's secretary Manish R. Joshi, in a public notice, pointed out a master's degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accrediated foreign university besides fulfilling the required qualifications.



Stating that the amendments were made in the regulation 3, he said now National Eligiblity Test (NET) and State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) will be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of assistant professor for all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).



Accordingly, the eligibility criteria prescribed for the disciplines of Arts. Commerce, Humanities, Education, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages, Library Science, Physical Education, and Journalism and Mass Conununication.

