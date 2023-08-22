UGC is binding on college syllabus not TN govt: Guv Ravi on common syllabus

CHENNAI: Coming latest in the run-ins between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor RN Ravi, the latter has issued a circular that the colleges need not follow the TN government's common syllabus.

RN Ravi said the University Grants Commission (UGC) is the body that oversees syllabus and it is binding on the colleges and universities in India. He said the institutions could continue framing syllabus according to the UGC recommendations. He added that Tamil Nadu's common syllabus is not within the scope of UGC.

Governor Ravi's statement comes following the missive sent to him by vice chancellors of several varsities. They expressed their reservations on the common syllabus proposed by the Tamil Nadu government. They felt it could put TN institutions at a disadvantage when it comes to all-India rankings and nationwide competition. The letter stated that accepting the common syllabus may enforce a compromise on the quality of education offered to students.

On August 10, the Tamil Nadu government, after discussion between Higher Education Minister Ponmudy and principals of all the autonomous colleges, made common syllabus optional for autonomous institutions.