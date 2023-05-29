UGC: Create awareness about toll-free mental helpline availability

CHENNAI: As colleges will be opened for the first year shortly, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has instructed all the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to create awareness especially among the freshers about the toll free mental helpline availability.

UGC secretary Manish R Joshi, in his circular to all the vice chancellors of universities and principals of all the colleges, said pointed out that Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has recently launched Tele MANAS- a toll free mental health helpline to provide support and assistance to students struggling with mental health issues.

Stating that the mental health helpline provides support and assistance to those struggling with issues, he said access to trained and accredited mental health counsellors is available across the country in multiple languages on the toll-free number "14416" and 1800-891-4416.

The UGC official said that young students entering colleges and institutions of higher learning encounter challenging situations and are at risk for developing stress, anxiety and other issues related to mental health.

Pointing out that the Department of Higher Education through various educational institutions plays a vital role in the mental health and well-being of the students, he said while many students may be aware of the importance of seeking timely help when they are struggling with stress, they may not know where to turn for support.

Claiming that the Tele MANAS is an excellent and free resource that can provide them with the help they need., Joshi said Tele MANAS is also striving hard to link up callers to the nearest available in-person mental health facilities. "These could be the district hospital, medical colleges, mental health institutes or other tertiary care centres,” he said.

He said that telephone counselling has a unique advantage that an individual in distress can call and access mental healthcare from a trained healthcare provider anywhere, 24 hours a day.

Urging the HEIs to disseminate information about Tele MANAS among all the students and can add information about the helpline to their website, social media platforms, or student newsletter. (Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials such as posters, social media creative and FAQ.