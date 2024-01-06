UGC chief lauds State’s higher education sector

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu has been doing exceptionally well in higher education and generating proficient human resources that move the state forward into industry-based development that in turn fosters national economic development, said the UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after the Southern Zone Vice Chancellors’ conference on the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) at Sastra University in Thanjavur, the UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said, Tamil Nadu is a forerunner in the field of higher education and the noted institutes in the State like Madras University, Anna University, IIT Madras, and NIT Tiruchy produce the best human resources in the country that plays a major role in industry-based development in the State. “Thus, Tamil Nadu plays a major role in Indian economic development”, he said.

Quoting that there is a huge competition in the field of education at the global level, Jagadesh Kumar said, the education system in the country needed to be augmented to meet the requirements and the State government has been working on improving education based on the requirement to face the global competition, he said.

Stating that the admission of students from Tamil Nadu and Kerala to the Central Universities had increased, the UGC chairman said, steps are initiated for availing admission from every state in these central universities, he said.

The steps to implement NEP are initiated in full swing and conferences for the vice-chancellors are being held at the zonal level so far North and West zones are completed and the Southern zone has been held on Friday in which more than 200 Vice Chancellors and educationists took part, added Jagadesh Kumar.