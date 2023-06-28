UGC asks CS’ to share reforms related to NEP-2020

CHENNAI: With the State government opposing the Centre's National Education Policy (NEP), the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked Chief Secretaries of all the states including Tamil Nadu to ensure that all the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in their respective region to share all the reforms that were made with respect to NEP-2020.

UGC Secretary, in a circular to all the state chief secretaries and principal secretaries of Higher Education Departments, said "as you are aware, the UGC has launched the UTSAH (Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Action in Higher Education) portal to effectively track and support the implementation of various transformative reforms in higher education.

"The UTSAH portal will serve as a comprehensive platform providing detailed information about UGC's initiatives of qualitative reforms in higher education and it will also serve as a repository for regulations, guidelines, and frameworks issued by the commission, ensuring easy accessibility for all stakeholders through hyperlinks", he added.

He said the portal has been designed with a user-friendly interface to facilitate easy submission of initiatives, achievements and best practices adopted by the HEIs to implement qualitative reforms of campuses with respect to NEP-2020.

Claiming that a large number of HEIs carried out a number of reforms, he said, "All such measures were reported at the national level last year in Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam (ABSS) that was organised".

Pointing out that the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship was planning to organise the second edition of ABSS coinciding with the third anniversary of NEP on July 28 and July 29 this year at New Delhi, which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Accordingly you are requested to motivate and ensure that all HEls in your state share all the initiatives and reforms with respect to NEP 2020 in the UTSAH portal", he said adding "your active participation in this initiative will ensure the promotion of initiatives by HEls of your state at the national level".