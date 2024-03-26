‘UFO visits’ near key nuclear installations baffle experts

CHENNAI: Claiming that UFOs were spotted in the sky covering Koodankulam in Tirunelveli district last year, UFO tracker Sabir Hussain here said these unidentified objects are mysteriously showing up in and around locations where nuclear power plants are set up. In July last, a retired DGP had claimed to have spotted UFOs on the Neelankarai-Mahabalipuram seacoast. Kalpakkam, home to a nuclear energy plant, is not far from this coast. Koodankulam too has a nuclear plant.

Sabir Hussain said a sub-inspector named Syed Abdul Kader, attached to the technical wing of the Tirunelveli SP office, had spotted UFOs and had taken two videos of the flying objects. “This incident happened just 10 days after former DGP Prateep V Philip took pictures of a UFO on Muttukadu sea shore near Chennai,” he noted.

“Syed, an engineering graduate, has seen UFOs more than 10 times in the Koodankulam area in August 2023,” added Sabir.

Sabir believes that UFOs roving near nuclear establishments is a global phenomenon and said countries like the US have already started taking it very seriously.

A new legislation under the US National Defense Authorization Act terminated the UAP (unidentified Anomalous Phenomena ) secrecy. The Act mandates that spotting of UAPs be reported to Congress in both Classified and Unclassified forms regularly. The Act also lists specific requirements to report UAP incidents related to nuclear weapons.

The details of the number of the reported incidents, and descriptions thereof, of UAP associated with military nuclear assets, including strategic nuclear weapons and nuclear-powered ships and submarines and facilities or assets associated with the production, transportation, or storage of nuclear weapons or components thereof along with nuclear energy production facilities, are to be regularly updated to the Congress, as per the new US Act.

When contacted, SI Syed Abdul Kader told DT Next that he had seen the unidentified flying objects in Koodankulam since 2020. “After meeting UFO tracker Sabir and discussing with him, I am more than 100 per cent sure what I saw were UFOs,” he said. He believes that the flying behaviour of the objects he saw was completely different from what human technology had achieved so far. “The way it stood still, the way it made zigzag movements and the speed in which it disappeared...all were different,” he recalled.