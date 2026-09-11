UFBU strike work: Banks closed, business worth Rs 100 cr affected

The officials and employees of from UFBU comprised of seven unions called on a protest demanding to implement the bilateral agreement signed in 2024 agreeing to declare holiday for all Saturdays, old pension scheme, the government to bear the expenses of medical insurance of retired bank employees, appoint adequate number of clerical and sub ordinate staff and increase gratuity amount.

As per the announcement, the members of UFBU assembled in front of the Regional Office of SBI in Tiruchy, headed by the Coordinators K Gurunathan and G Ramaraju and staged a protest.

The members also raised slogans in support of their demands. Since the one-day token strike, around 300 branches of various PSU banks have closed, and business worth Rs 100 crore was affected on a single day.