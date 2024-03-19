Udhay’s youth wing faces to be trump card in west

CHENNAI: Members of the DMK youth wing headed by state Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin could be the party’s trump card in the west for the April 19 Parliamentary polls. Going by information trickling out of Anna Arivalayam, at least three youth wing members are favorites for over a couple of seats in the western region.

Highly placed DMK sources revealed that youth wing functionary Prakash is favorite for Erode, which the DMK ‘secured’ from Vaiko’s MDMK. Likewise, youth wing functionary Babu, who also heads a trust run in the name of Udhayanidhi, is making a seasoned former minister TM Selvaganapathy sweat it out in Salem.

Also, sitting Tiruvannamalai MP CN Annadurai is making a strong bid to retain his seat, thanks to his connections in the youth wing. Though a relative newcomer to the party, Dr Mahendran, who was in Makkal Neethi Maiam, is among the favorites for Coimbatore seat. Though he is the son of influential minister KN Nehru, Arun Nehru is the frontrunner for the Perambalur seat. Sitting MP Gowthamsigamani has emerged as the favorite for Kallkurichi.