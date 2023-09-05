Udhay's controversial remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma': Swamy writes to Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Condemning the controversial speech of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, veteran leader of BJP and former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday wrote to the Governor RN Ravi seeking sanction to prosecute Udhayanidhi Stalin.

"I have sent a letter to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi seeking sanction to prosecute Stalin beta who on nepotism is a Minister. Once more if he repeats deprecating 'Sanatana Dharma' I will work for the dismissal of the TN Government. I proved in 1991 that India is a Union of States not a Federation," he wrote on social media.

"The accused is a public figure having major public outreach, following and viewership. The offending statement made by the accused has successfully reached millions of people, and has influenced countless persons, creating an environment of fear in the 'Sanatana Dharma' community, even more so, since the political party of the accused is the ruling government in Tamil Nadu," Swamy said in a letter to the Governor.

Further, the former Union Minister said that Udhayanidhi's statement has created a traumatising atmosphere in Tamil Nadu.

"The statements of the accused published have created a traumatising atmosphere of fear, alarm, threat, insecurity and helplessness among believers of the Sanatana Dharma, especially in Tamil Nadu, " he added.

"The stereotyping of a particular section of the population and stigmatising it has created an atmosphere of hatred which is intended to generate aggression, and incite violence and riots against them. For the filing of the said complaint, your sanction is required under section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973. Your kind attention is drawn to the decision of Hon'ble the Supreme Court in Subramanian Swamy v Manmohan Singh, (2012) 3 SCC 1, wherein the court has expounded principles governing grant of sanction for prosecution," Swamy said.

Therefore, the veteran leader of BJP requested that the Governor may kindly accord sanction for the prosecution of the accused who has committed various heinous offences against public tranquillity, in the interest of justice, and in the exercise of your constitutional prerogative.

Earlier, the state secretary of the BJP, A Ashwathaman has written to Governor R N Ravi seeking sanction to initiate criminal proceedings against the DMK scion.