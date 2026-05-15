Udhayanidhi’s team to review DMK’s poll debacle across Tamil Nadu

The party, which had publicly targeted more than 200 seats, managed to secure only 59 seats in the election.

Following the defeat, DMK president M. K. Stalin held discussions with district secretaries and took responsibility for the unexpected setback. At the same time, he announced that a detailed district-wise review would be undertaken to identify the reasons behind the defeat.

As part of the exercise, the party has formed a 36-member panel, with each two-member team assigned to review the performance in two or three districts.