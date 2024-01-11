Udhayanidhi’s reply fuels fresh speculation about change in DMK govt’s pecking order

CHENNAI: Amid speculation of a possible change in the pecking order of the DMK regime, State sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin left tongues wagging in the political circles by answering in the affirmative to a query about his elevation to the level of deputy chief minister.



Engaging media persons after attending a Pongal celebration in his constituency, Udhayanidhi said that every minister in the cabinet was the CM's deputy.

Asked if he would become deputy chief minister, Udhayanidhi said, "Yes. Yes. Every minister is a deputy of the CM. We will support the CM."

The comment lent credence to the rumours about the DMK elevating Stalin junior to the office of Deputy CM after January 21 state conference of the youth wing headed by him.

Coming close on the heels of the CM's visit to Spain and US among other countries from January 28, expectation is high in the political circles that the elevation of Udhayanidhi in the government could happen immediately after the youth conference.

DMK regime devising schemes for NRI Tamils, Tamilnadu Tamils alike

Earlier in the day, speaking at "Overseas Tamils Day" organized by NRI Tamils Welfare Board, Udhayanidhi said that the state government was designing schemes for the overseas Tamils just the same day it does to the Tamils in Tamil Nadu. Textbooks are provided through Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation to help the children of NRI Tamils learn the language and the government is making various efforts to coordinate the Tamil entrepreneurs living in various countries across the world.

Lauding the NRI Tamils welfare department for facilitating the rescue of Tamils stranded during the Israel – Palestine conflict and the Russo-Ukraine war earlier, minister Udhayanidhi also thanked the overseas Tamils for offering support and encouragement to the Tamil youths coming from here to foreign countries to attend international sports events.