Udhayanidhi urges DMK cadres to counter TVK slogan with 'Om Kali, Jai Kali'

Addressing a party gathering here on September 27, Udhayanidhi targeted TVK chief C Joseph Vijay for previously deploying the rhyming attack "Om Sakthi, Parasakthi... DMK oru Theeya Sakthi" (DMK is an evil force) during his political rallies.

"For the past two years, wherever he went, he consistently invoked 'Om Sakthi, Parasakthi' to target us. At that time, they were in the opposition and we were in power, and we listened to what was said. Now we have an opportunity to give it back," Udhayanidhi said.

Coining the counter-rhyme "Om Kali, Jai Kali... TVK oru Odugali" (TVK is a runaway), Udhayanidhi led cadres in raising the new chant and instructed them to take it directly to the electorate without naming the party chief.