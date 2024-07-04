Udhayanidhi thanks CM Stalin, party leaders upon entering 6th year as DMK youth wing secretary

CHENNAI: State sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin and other DMK functionaries as he entered his sixth year as the secretary of the party's youth wing.



In a message posted on his ‘X’ handle, Udhayanidhi said, “I enter the sixth year as the party youth wing secretary. I thank the chief minister & party president among all party headquarters functionaries for providing this opportunity. I thank the district secretaries who encourage youth wing on field and coordinate the activities too. My love and congratulations to the youth wing functionaries who stand by me in all party related activities.”

He urged party functionaries to continue working hard for the public.



Udhayanidhi also listed out various initiatives undertaken by the DMK youth wing under his leadership in the past five years including relief material distribution during COVID-19 lockdowns to reclaiming water bodies and organising Dravidian model workshops across the state.