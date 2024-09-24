Udhayanidhi Stalin worked hard, deserves elevation: TNCC chief

TIRUCHY: If Udhayanidhi Stalin is elevated as the Deputy Chief Minister, TNCC will welcome this timely move said Congress state unit president K Selvaperunthagai here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Selvaperunthagai said, Udhayanidhi Stalin has all eligibility to become the Deputy Chief Minister and the TNCC will always welcome the government’s move on his elevation. “The Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has been dedicatedly working for the party and discharging his duty exceptionally well as a minister”, he said.

Meanwhile, he asserted that the INDIA bloc is very strong and will always work together to protect the constitution. Answering questions on VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna’s remarks, Selvaperunthagai said that it was an intra-party affair and the VCK general secretary Ravikumar has already clarified this, nothing to add.

Selvaperunthagai added that the BJP has been spitting scandalous remarks against the INDIA bloc and the alliance has decided to hold a conference against the BJP in which all the leaders from the alliance will take part. “We will soon meet Chief Minister MK Stalin and invite him to the conference”, he said.