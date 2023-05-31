Udhayanidhi Stalin Trust denies owning immovable property

CHENNAI: Clarifying that it does not own any immovable properties, the Udhayanidhi Stalin Trust on Tuesday said the properties worth Rs 36.3 crore attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were not related to the foundation.

In a statement, PK Babu, managing trustee of the foundation, said the message posted on ED’s Twitter handle on May 27 has been projected wrongly on media and social media.

The directorate on Saturday said it provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 36.3 crore and found a transfer of Rs 1 crore from Kallal Group to the foundation.

“Udayanidhi Stalin Trust does not possess any kind of immovable property. There is no connection between the trust and the property worth Rs 36.3 crore attached,” the trust said.

It was taking efforts to furnish documents and recover the Rs 34.7 lakh frozen by the ED, Babu said the trust was engaged in work to develop the livelihood of the people.

The trust registered on December 12, 2012, has been engaged in extending educational and medical assistance, ambulance support, automatic sewage treatment, and supply of medical equipment to government children’s hospitals. The trust has been submitting the details of donations received and spent on public welfare activities to the Income Tax department, he said.