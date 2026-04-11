Udhayanidhi Stalin switches to chartered flight, avoids sharing aircraft with Edappadi Palaniswami

Both leaders were initially booked on the same IndiGo passenger flight departing from Chennai to Tiruchy at 12.40 pm. The flight was to be operated using a small ATR aircraft, and the two leaders had reportedly been allotted seats in close proximity. This led to heightened activity at the Chennai airport, as security officials weighed potential concerns amid the heightened political tensions.

In recent days, both leaders have traded sharp remarks against each other on the campaign trail. Officials were apprehensive that the two travelling together on the same flight could lead to an uncomfortable situation.