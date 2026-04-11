Udhayanidhi Stalin switches to chartered flight, avoids sharing aircraft with Edappadi Palaniswami

CHENNAI: With campaigning intensifying ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election scheduled for April 23, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday altered his travel plans to Tiruchy, avoiding sharing a commercial flight with AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Both leaders were initially booked on the same IndiGo passenger flight departing from Chennai to Tiruchy at 12.40 pm. The flight was to be operated using a small ATR aircraft, and the two leaders had reportedly been allotted seats in close proximity. This led to heightened activity at the Chennai airport, as security officials weighed potential concerns amid the heightened political tensions.
In recent days, both leaders have traded sharp remarks against each other on the campaign trail. Officials were apprehensive that the two travelling together on the same flight could lead to an uncomfortable situation.
In this backdrop, Udhayanidhi Stalin cancelled his booking on the IndiGo flight around 10 am and arranged to travel separately by a chartered aircraft. He is scheduled to depart from the old Chennai airport terminal at 2 pm and reach Tiruchi at 2.45 pm
Edappadi K Palaniswami will proceed as planned on the IndiGo flight, departing Chennai at 12.40 pm and arriving in Tiruchy at 1.30 pm.
The change in travel plans brought relief to officials, who said the revised arrangements would prevent potential tensions at both the Chennai and Tiruchy airports, including during reception events organised by party workers.