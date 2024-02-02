Udhayanidhi Stalin summoned by Bengaluru court over 'Sanatana Dharma' remark

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin has been summoned by a Bengaluru court in connection with his 'Sanatana Dharma' remarks.

The Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru summoned the Minister on a complaint lodged by a Bengaluru local Paramesh.

The court has issued a summons for him to appear in person for the hearing scheduled for March 4.

Udhayanidhi made the remark on Sanatan Dharma on September 2 and equated it with Malaria and Dengue, adding it should be eradicated like these ailments, in an event organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Association and CPI against Sanatan Dharma, Minister Sekar Babu also participated in that event.

His remarks erupted a row across the nation, with several leaders from the BJP condemning his remarks, while few DMK and leaders from the alliance parties supported him.

The State Sports Minister himself also defended his comments and stated that he will not take back his remark which is in line with what BR Ambedkar and Periyar have advocated and is ready to face any legal challenge.

Similarly in another event, A Raja MP criticised Sanatana Dharma as it should be equated with leprosy and HIV.

Meanwhile, the Special Court for MP/MLA cases in Patna has directed Udhay to appear before it on February 13 in connection with the Sanatana Dharma case.