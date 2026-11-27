CHENNAI: Senior DMK leader and former minister Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday praised Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin ahead of his 49th birthday, which falls on Friday.
Ahead of the birthday celebrations, the DMK youth wing released a special song praising Udhayanidhi. Former minister Thangam Thennarasu released the song at an event on Thursday.
Speaking at the event, Thangam Thennarasu said Udhayanidhi's voice was expected not only in Tamil Nadu but across the country.
Hailing his growth within the party, Thennarasu said Udhayanidhi had emerged as a DMK warrior and was now moving toward becoming one of its leaders.
"The country, the State and the people expect more from Udhayanidhi. He has immense potential to emerge as a leader of the party," Thangam Thennarasu said. The deputy secretary of the youth wing, S Joel, penned the song.