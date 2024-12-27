Udhayanidhi Stalin opens 48th Chennai Book Fair; 10 govt depts participate this time

CHENNAI: The 48th edition of the Chennai Book Fair, a highly anticipated event in the literary calendar, commenced on Friday evening at the Nandanam YMCA grounds, marking the beginning of an 18-day extravaganza that promises to delight book lovers of all ages.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the fair in the presence of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, and Chennai Mayor R Priya.

Organised by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), the Chennai Book Fair has grown in stature over the years, earning a reputation as one of the country’s largest and most popular book fairs.

This year’s edition boasts an impressive array of 900 stalls, showcasing a vast collection of books across various genres, languages, and categories.

To make the event even more attractive to visitors, the organisers have announced a uniform discount of 10 per cent on all books available at the fair.

Additionally, special discounts will be offered to school and college libraries, encouraging the promotion of reading habits among students.

In a significant development, 10 government departments, including the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, have set up stalls at the fair, providing a platform for citizens to access government publications and resources. Notably, the HR&CE department is participating in the event for the first time, highlighting the department’s efforts to promote cultural and religious literature. The Chennai Book Fair will also host various engaging events and activities, including drawing and speech competitions for school students, designed to foster creativity and critical thinking among young minds. The fair will also feature daily art programs, showcasing the city’s vibrant cultural landscape.

Recognising outstanding contributions to literature and publishing, the organisers will present the Muthamizharinagar Kalaignar Gold Awards to six deserving individuals, along with 10 Bapasi awards. The deputy chief minister will present these awards at the closing ceremony. To ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for visitors, the organisers have arranged parking facilities to accommodate approximately 15,000 cars and over 50,000 two-wheelers.

The Chennai Book Fair will be open to visitors from 2 pm to 8.30 pm on weekdays and from 11 am to 8.30 pm on holidays.