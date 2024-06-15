Udhayanidhi Stalin inspects proposed cricket stadium site in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday inspected the proposed site for cricket stadium coming up in international standard in Coimbatore.

He was informed about the facilities likely to come up in the stadium, including space for vehicle parking, rooms for players and gallery area from the authorities. Udhayanidhi then held discussions with party’s youth wing functionaries from Western districts of Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur, Nilgiri and Karur.

As arrangements are underway in full swing for ‘Mupperum Vizha’ to be held in Codissia grounds, several Ministers have been camping in Coimbatore to oversee the arrangements.

Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa while addressing the industrialists who have come together under the aegis of ‘Coimbatore Next,’ emphasized the government’s commitment to execution of projects promised for Coimbatore. “The doors of the government are always open for the business community,” he said.