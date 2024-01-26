Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates TN-Beat expo for SC, ST entrepreneurs

CHENNAI: State Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday inaugurated the TN - Beat expo for Scheduled Castes and Tribes entrepreneurs.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the two-day South India's biggest business conclave and exhibition for SC/ST entrepreneurs at World Trade Centre here, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "In order to improve the livelihood of Adi Dravidars and Tribes, the Dravidian Model government has introduced multiple schemes with subsidy for business startups. We are making efforts to make SC, ST entrepreneurs through these schemes."

"Through this expo, SC and ST entrepreneurs will be able to display their products and create business opportunities and Union government and state governments, leading firms will have opportunities to directly purchase their products. The entrepreneurs will get bank loans with subsidies to start new ventures too, " he noted.

In the 2-day expo, more than 8,000 products manufactured by SC and ST entrepreneurs were kept for show.

Ministers TM Anbarasan, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and other officials presented during the occasion.