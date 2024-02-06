Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates housing projects

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi on Tuesday inaugurated housing projects, costing a total of Rs 44.91 crore for 288 new tenements, Anganwadi centre, Women's gymnasium and Children's park under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) in Kalyanapuram.

At the event, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi stated that 23,259 new tenements have been constructed and opened across the state at a cost of Rs 2,544.19 crore in the last two and a half years of the Dravidian Model government.

"Considering the marginalised people's situation, the Dravidian Model government is constantly building many new tenements under TNUHDB across the state. It is our Dravidian Model government that gives more of all benefits to all the people, " Udhayanidhi said after handing over the allotment orders to the beneficiaries at Kalayanapuram TNUHDB tenement area.

Further, Udhayanidhi said the ongoing construction work of 3,238 tenements at an estimated cost of Rs 555.60 crore at TVK Nagar and Periyar Nagar will soon open for the public. "Along with this, four other building works are going on in my constituency Chepauk - Triplicane. I would also like to remind the Minister for TNUHDB, TM Anbarasan of that. I would like to request him to complete the works on time and make available to the beneficiaries, " Udhayanidhi told Anbarasan.

He also informed that the Tamil Nadu government is carrying out the construction work of 15,000 new tenements at an estimated cost of Rs 2,400 crore across the state.

Ministers PK Sekarbabu, TM Anbarasan, MLAs, and other officials were present at the event.