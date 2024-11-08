Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates 127 projects in Thanjavur

THANJAVUR: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated 127 developmental projects completed at a total cost of Rs 43.58 crore, and distributed welfare aids to the tune of Rs 154 crore to 14,525 beneficiaries here on Thursday.

He laid foundation stones for two new works, including buildings at the Government Arts and Science College, Thirukkattupalli, at an estimated cost of Rs 16.35 crore and construction of compound wall and an indoor stadium, for Rs 11.91 crore. Both the projects are estimated to cost Rs 28.26 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Udhayanidhi said the first-phase work on establishing an industrial park in the district at Sengipatti on 172 acres of land would begin soon. The project would create employment for 30,000 people.

He appealed to the beneficiaries to explain the initiatives and achievements of the state government to their friends as they (beneficiaries) were the "face of the Dravidian model of governance." "You are the brand ambassadors of the government. So, tell your friends about the initiatives and achievements of the government," the deputy chief minister said, and added that the government was always ready to serve the people at their call.