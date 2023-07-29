Udhayanidhi Stalin hits back at Shah for dynastic politics critique

CHENNAI: State Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday shot back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his dynastic politics jibe and asked how his (Amit Shah) son Jay Shah reached the position he is in today.

Speaking at the functionaries' introduction meeting of the DMK youth wing headed by him, Udhayanidhi said, "I would like to know only one thing from Amit Shah. How did your son become the BCCI Secretary? How many cricket matches did he play and how many runs did he score? Did I ever ask anything?"

"Your son Jay Shah runs a company called Jain Kusum Finserve. In 2014, before the BJP came to power, the value of the Kusum Finserve was a meager Rs 75 lakhs? Today, the firm run by Jay Shah is valued at Rs 130 crore? How did this growth happen? Will he answer that?," Udhayanidhi said, returning the barbs fired by the powerful Union Home Minister.

Defending his position in the State Cabinet, the DMK youth wing Secretary said, "I met people, mustered their support, and became an MLA and Minister. No one can explain how your (Amit Shah) son rose to the position he is in. He has come here and criticized me?"