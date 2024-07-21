Udhayanidhi Stalin has potential to lead TN govt as Deputy CM, says minister

CHENNAI: Minister M P Saminathan recently said that Udhayanidhi Stalin has the potential to become Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

The Minister for Tamil Development, Information, and Publicity was addressing a press meet in Tiruppur when he was asked about the growing demand to make Udayanidhi Stalin the Deputy Chief Minister.

"I would like to express our strong support for it. Udhayanidhi has the ability to support and lead this government well by taking on the responsibility of the Deputy Chief Minister to support the Chief Minister, and bring more prosperity to the people of Tamil Nadu," the minister remarked.

Meanwhile, dismissing as ‘rumours’ the reports about his likely elevation to the office of Deputy Chief Minister, state sports minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday had said that the post of DMK youth wing secretary would always remain close to his heart.

