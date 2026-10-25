Udhayanidhi Stalin flays sale of polished rice

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said complaints had been received from across Tamil Nadu that ration rice was being polished and sold at Rs 30 per kg in cooperative stores. He added that people in several places had returned the rice purchased from the respective cooperative stores.
Recalling an incident in Theni’s Cumbum, Udhayanidhi alleged that an MLA belonging to the ruling TVK had left the spot when people questioned the sale of polished rice.
He alleged that despite Tamil Nadu having 2.28 crore ration cards, the rice was being sold in only 250 locations, with a limit of 5 kg per family.
He also questioned the government’s decision to sell fine-quality rice at cooperative stores, “When did the government float a tender to procure fine-quality rice for sale at cooperative stores? How many companies participated in the tender? The government should answer these questions without any polish.”