Udhayanidhi Stalin distributes relief in Nellai

MADURAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday inspected the flood-ravaged Tirunelveli bus stand area near the railway junction and distributed relief material to the flood victims at shelters in Samathanapuram and Thachanallur.

The northeast monsoon rains ravaged four southern districts, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, and Tenkasi. Considering the flood situation, Chief Minister MK Stalin deployed high-level teams under Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu to quickly organise rescue and relief services for the flood victims.

Around 3,500 persons from low-lying areas along Tamirabarani riverbanks in Tirunelveli district were taken to 75 relief shelters since Sunday as a precautionary measure.

They were being provided with basic facilities in the shelter camps and much to the relief, rain subsided on Monday and water started draining. However, three rain-related deaths were reported in the district.

With the aid of boats, personnel were involved in rescuing people in the Sindupoondurai and Tirunelveli Junction area. Totally, 36 villages were flooded. So far, around 50,000 were provided food and milk.