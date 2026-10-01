Udhayanidhi Stalin congratulates State athletes on Asiad achievements

CHENNAI: DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi on Wednesday congratulated Tamil Nadu athletes who have excelled at the 20th Asian Games and said the support extended to the sports sector by the previous DMK government was yielding results.
He particularly congratulated Tamil Nadu athlete Vithya Ramraj for setting a new record in the women's 400m hurdles by completing the event in 54.75 seconds.
Udhayanidhi said the Dravidian Model government had recognised Vidya's sporting talent and provided her necessary support through the ELITE programme and the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation (TNCF).
Udhayanidhi also congratulated Tamil Nadu athletes Abinaya, Vishal, Rajesh Ramesh, Abhay Singh, Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar, Baranika, Hariharan and Kamalini for winning medals for India at the Asian Games and bringing laurels to Tamil Nadu.
He expressed confidence that the government would continue to provide necessary support and encouragement to sportspersons to develop their skills and achieve more milestones.