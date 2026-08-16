Udhayanidhi slams TVK govt over growing trend of arresting political rivals

Addressing a meeting of DMK's legal wing, he also termed the administration's actions "fascist" and accused authorities of detaining individuals over speech and social media posts.

"If you speak, there is an arrest. If you post on social media, there is an arrest. This government is functioning like a fascist regime because of its deep sense of insecurity. It is as if they wake up every morning with a schedule and a timetable of whom to arrest next," Udhayanidhi alleged.

On his recent arrest, he said, "When the police arrived at my doorstep at 8 am, I was reading the newspaper. I thought they were arresting me for calling out this incompetent government, but they had no real answers. Our legal team moved with lightning speed at the Madras High Court to ensure justice was served."

The former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister was arrested on August 4 for his alleged "double-meaning" remark alluding to popular actor Trisha and insulting her modesty.