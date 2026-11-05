Udhayanidhi slams CM Vijay over rotten onion row

Udhayanidhi described it as a government that was doing nothing despite being in power. "The government is like an onion. When you peel it layer by layer, there is nothing inside," he said. He alleged that the government had purchased 450 tonnes of onions from NAFED without conducting any proper inspection. The onions, procured from Maharashtra, were allegedly found to be rotten and left without being unloaded at Korukkupet railway station.

Udhayanidhi further alleged that the onions had been covered up without being unloaded, while the Chief Minister is busy in constituencies where by-elections were due instead of addressing the issue.