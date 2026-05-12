Udhayanidhi says Sanatana Dharma divides, must be 'abolished'

The BJP hit out at the DMK leader for his remarks.

In his maiden speech as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the DMK leader also said the opposition "will not permit" any attempt to sideline "Tamil Thai Vazhuthu," the Tamil invocation song.

"Sanatana Dharma, which divides the people, must certainly be abolished," he said in his speech in the House. His similar remarks in 2023 had created a major row, with the leader facing flak and court cases from pro-Hindu outfits over his remarks.

Udhayanidhi was highlighting a specific grievance regarding the recent swearing-in ceremony of the new government, observing that the state anthem was pushed to the third position in the order of events rather than its traditional priority.

"…such an incident, which happened during your government's swearing-in ceremony, was a mistake and you should not permit it to happen again in this Assembly. We will not permit it," said the LoP.

He added that not just in the Assembly, but in any government event or any event held in Tamil Nadu, the 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' must always be given the primary position.

"I request this government to ensure that this is never compromised. We must be very vigilant in protecting our rights and traditions," said the LoP.