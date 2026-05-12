Udhayanidhi says Sanatana Dharma divides, must be 'abolished'

CHENNAI: DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday called for the "abolition" of Sanatana Dharma, claiming it divides people, repeating similar controversial remarks he made in September 2023.
The BJP hit out at the DMK leader for his remarks.
In his maiden speech as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the DMK leader also said the opposition "will not permit" any attempt to sideline "Tamil Thai Vazhuthu," the Tamil invocation song.
"Sanatana Dharma, which divides the people, must certainly be abolished," he said in his speech in the House. His similar remarks in 2023 had created a major row, with the leader facing flak and court cases from pro-Hindu outfits over his remarks.
Udhayanidhi was highlighting a specific grievance regarding the recent swearing-in ceremony of the new government, observing that the state anthem was pushed to the third position in the order of events rather than its traditional priority.
"…such an incident, which happened during your government's swearing-in ceremony, was a mistake and you should not permit it to happen again in this Assembly. We will not permit it," said the LoP.
He added that not just in the Assembly, but in any government event or any event held in Tamil Nadu, the 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' must always be given the primary position.
"I request this government to ensure that this is never compromised. We must be very vigilant in protecting our rights and traditions," said the LoP.
The deviation, he claimed, caused significant anger and shock among the people of the state.
He also reminded the house of the 2023 instance where the then DMK government had resisted attempts by the Governor to alter the protocol.
Defining the role of the opposition in the current assembly, the LoP invoked the wisdom of Dravidian stalwart and DMK founder C N Annadurai by describing the opposition as the brakes of a vehicle or the reins of a bull, which are essential for steering the government toward the public interest.
He emphasised that despite sitting on opposite benches, the opposition intends to function as a constructive force rather than a purely adversarial one. He said that, unlike previous terms, the opposition bench today holds a strength nearly equal to that of the ruling party.
He also welcomed the influx of a large number of first-time MLAs and the increased presence of women legislators.
In a moment of collegiate camaraderie, he noted that he, the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the Speaker JCD Prabhakar were all alumni of city-based Loyola College, though he joked that the DMK remains the senior batch in terms of political experience.
Reiterating a commitment to the Dravidian model, he stated that the opposition would continue to monitor the government's performance to ensure the principle of everything for everyone is upheld.
Udhyanidhi urged the Speaker to maintain neutrality and allow the opposition's voice to act as the true voice of the people within the chamber.
Meanwhile BJP launched a scathing attack on the DMK leader following his renewed calls to "eradicate" Sanatana Dharma during a session of the newly-formed Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.
BJP Chief Spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy claimed that the DMK's recent ouster from power was a direct consequence of such divisive rhetoric.
Taking to 'X', Thirupathy warned that the people of Tamil Nadu would "completely eradicate" the DMK if it continued to insult religious sentiments.
"Do realise that it is precisely because you spoke about eradicating Sanatana that the people have today separated you and the DMK from power and thrown you out," wrote Thirupathy.
The exchange follows the DMK's defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections, which saw the rise of the TVK-led government.