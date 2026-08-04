Udhayanidhi says remarks were distorted, denies offensive intent after police questioning

Rejecting allegations that his speech contained offensive or derogatory remarks about women, Udhayanidhi said he had no such intention. He said his parents had raised him to respect women and added that, as a husband, father of a daughter and brother, he viewed every woman in Tamil Nadu as his own family. He maintained that his speech was solely in support of farmers and insisted he had not used any double meaning or objectionable language.

He said the case and police action were politically motivated attempts to intimidate him, but asserted that he would continue to raise the Cauvery issue and the concerns of farmers. "I will speak again, even a hundred times," he said, adding that he was prepared to challenge the case legally.