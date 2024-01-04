Udhayanidhi requests PM to release NDRF for flood-hit TN; Modi assures action

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national capital and requested him to release NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund) to undertake relief, restoration and rehabilitation works in the flood affected districts of the state. Udhayanidhi later said that the Prime Minister assured necessary action on the state's request for release of NDRF.

Talking to media persons at the national capital, Udhayanidhi who invited the PM for the inauguration to the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 to be held here from January 19 to 31, said, "On behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, I requested the Prime Minister for the immediate release of NDRF to undertake comprehensive relief, restoration and rehabilitation works in flood affected districts of Tamil Nadu as requested by Chief Minister M K Stalin."

He added that the PM assured them that he would take necessary steps on their request.

In a message posted on his "X" handle, Udhayanidhi said that they also discussed Tamil Nadu's sports development among the various subjects of public importance to Tamil Nadu. Stalin junior also presented a coffee table book showcasing the successful conduct of CM's Trophy games and Asian Men's Hockey Championship hosted by Tamil Nadu last year.

Amit Shah's appointment sought for all-party MPs meet: TN spent Rs 2,100 crore so far

Meanwhile, chief minister Stalin said that appointment has been sought with union home minister Amit Shah for an all-party MPs delegation from the state to meet and persuade him to immediately release the funds sought by the Tamil Nadu government for flood relief.

A release issued by the state government in this regard said that the state government has spent Rs 2,100 crore so far on rescue, relief and temporary restoration works undertaken besides extending support to the poor and middle class people severely affected by both the disasters in the state.

Pointing to the Rs 1,000 core livelihood rebuilding scheme announced by the State to help the MSMEs, Self Help Groups, small traders and fishermen affected by the floods, the Chief Minister said that appointment has been sought for an all-party MPs delegation to meet Amit Shah and urge him to immediately release Rs 37,907.19 crore sought by the Tamil Nadu government for flood relief works.

Discussed politics with Gandhi's: Udhay

The influential DMK youth wing secretary, who called on senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi later in the national capital, told media persons there that he discussed politics with them.

However, a reticent Udhayanidhi said, "I cannot divulge the details now. I briefly discussed politics." He was asked if he discussed the issues of the INDIA alliance with the Gandhis.