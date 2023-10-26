Udhayanidhi pays homage to Pennycuick

MADURAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday visited the memorial of Colonel John Pennycuick, a British engineer, who built the Mullaiperiyar dam in 1895 in Kerala’s Idukki, which provides water to five southern districts of Tamil Nadu. He garlanded his statue at Lower Camp in Theni district and paid rich tributes.

During a programme at Muthu thevanpatti, the Minister provided bank debit cards to 650 women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme and extended welfare measures through various schemes to a total of 2,813 beneficiaries to the tune of Rs 21.83 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Udhayanidhi said except for Tamil Nadu, no other state has done more for women’s progress. Taking advantage of the success of the scheme in Tamil Nadu, other states, including Karnataka and Telangana also promised to implement a similar scheme to benefit women.

Udhayanidhi also inaugurated stalls, which sell millet-based products, put by the self-help group members at Theni Collectorate.

At a programme in Cumbum, the Minister distributed porkizhi to party veterans. I Periyasamy, Minister for Rural Development, MLAs from the regions and former ministers took part in the event.