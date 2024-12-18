Udhayanidhi opens skill, placement centres in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday launched 29 skill and placement centres across the State, established for Rs 31 crore under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

Launching the scheme at the Government College of Technology (GCT) function in Coimbatore, Udhayanidhi said the centres have been provided with 2,900 computers.

These placement centres will help the students to equip themselves with the required skills to find jobs in this corporate world.

“The students may acquire new project ideas, communication skills, problem-solving ability, and interview preparation through these placement centres. Students will also be given global exposure through teaching foreign languages like German, Japanese, and French,” he said.

He distributed job offer letters for an annual salary ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 42 lakh to 3,700 students, who secured jobs through camps organised under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme over the last few months. He also inaugurated Smart Manufacturing Technology Centres developed by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation in ten polytechnic colleges for Rs 10 crore.

“If there is one formula that can solve the problems of all people in Tamil Nadu, it should be the Dravidian model formula of our Chief Minister MK Stalin," he said.

Claiming that the entire country and the whole world appreciate the success of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, Udhayanidhi said that 30 lakh youth have benefitted from the scheme so far and created job opportunities for two lakh students.

Later, Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the Member of Parliament (MP) office at VOC Park in Coimbatore. Participating in Christmas celebrations, Udhayanidhi said DMK will always stand for the rights of minorities. He also termed AIADMK as a slave of the BJP that supported the one poll, one nation brought by the latter.