Udhayanidhi meets Anbil Mahesh at prison, ends speculations

The talks surfaced after Udhayanidhi issued a three-paragraph statement following Anbil Mahesh's arrest. His initial reaction triggered speculation about differences between the two leaders. However, within a few hours, Udhayanidhi visited Puzhal prison, where Anbil Mahesh is lodged, and presented him with books during the meeting.

Udhayanidhi expressed confidence that Anbil Mahesh would overcome the situation through legal means. He also condemned the TVK-led government, alleging that the arrest was intended to divert public attention from the government's failures.