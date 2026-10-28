Udhayanidhi meets Anbil Mahesh at prison, ends speculations

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin met former Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at Puzhal prison on Tuesday after his arrest, ending speculation about a possible rift in their friendship.
The talks surfaced after Udhayanidhi issued a three-paragraph statement following Anbil Mahesh's arrest. His initial reaction triggered speculation about differences between the two leaders. However, within a few hours, Udhayanidhi visited Puzhal prison, where Anbil Mahesh is lodged, and presented him with books during the meeting.
Udhayanidhi expressed confidence that Anbil Mahesh would overcome the situation through legal means. He also condemned the TVK-led government, alleging that the arrest was intended to divert public attention from the government's failures.
The visit gains significance amid speculation that the two leaders' relationship has soured, which some claimed reflected the former minister's arrest. Udhayanidhi's meeting with Anbil Mahesh seemed to address the speculation, as he publicly backed his colleague and reiterated that he would fight the case through legal channels.