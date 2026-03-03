Udhayanidhi launches Rs 9 Cr sports medicine centre at TNGMSSH
CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated a Rs 9 crore Centre of Excellence for Sports Medicine and Arthroscopic Surgery at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital (TNGMSSH) in Omandurar Estate, the first such dedicated facility in a State-run hospital in South India.
At the event, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said the facility would provide advanced diagnosis, minimally invasive joint surgeries and structured rehabilitation for sportspersons suffering injuries, ensuring access to high-end treatment within the government system.
“Under the Chief Minister’s guidance, the Health department has continuously strengthened infrastructure and expanded patient-focused schemes. This exclusive sports medicine centre will benefit athletes across Tamil Nadu, including those from remote villages,” the Minister told reporters here.
He noted that the TNGMSSH has emerged as a hub for advanced care, with a Rs 34.60 crore robotic surgery centre established three years ago and the introduction of sophisticated maternal screening facilities for early genetic detection.
The Minister also highlighted the State’s sustained investments in healthcare infrastructure in recent weeks, including the inauguration of medical projects worth Rs 350 crore and Rs 180 crore, with additional facilities valued at Rs 194.16 crore scheduled for launch shortly.
Responding to queries on rising temperatures and the heat stroke, Subramanian said public health advisories had been issued to district authorities.
Children affected by chickenpox should not attend school, and awareness campaigns would be intensified to prevent heat-related illnesses, he added.