Udhayanidhi launches Rs 9 Cr sports medicine centre at TNGMSSH

At the event, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said the facility would provide advanced diagnosis, minimally invasive joint surgeries and structured rehabilitation for sportspersons suffering injuries, ensuring access to high-end treatment within the government system.

“Under the Chief Minister’s guidance, the Health department has continuously strengthened infrastructure and expanded patient-focused schemes. This exclusive sports medicine centre will benefit athletes across Tamil Nadu, including those from remote villages,” the Minister told reporters here.