Udhayanidhi launches distribution of driving licence through Speed Post

CHENNAI: State Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated a new building of the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety at Guindy and also launched a new system of dispatching all driving licences and registration certificates via Speed Post to the applicant.



The Transport Commissioner's office was built at Rs 41.90 crore and has 1.07 lakh square feet of office space. It has two video conference rooms, adequate space and internet connectivity. The new building would have a branch of the World Bank and NIC. Besides it would also house a separate road safety museum.

From Wednesday, all driving licences and registration certificates of motor vehicles will be sent to the applicants only via Speed Post and it will not be physically delivered to the applicants at its offices. Applicants must enter the correct address and contact number in the Vaahan or Sarathy portal. If the address is incorrect or the applicant is out of town, the documents sent through the Speed Post will be returned to the respective RTOs.

In case of an incorrect address, the applicant must make appropriate changes in the portal paying the required fees. To receive the driver's license or registration certificate again, applicants must visit the office with a self-addressed envelope, affixed with the required postage stamp, for re-dispatch through Speed Post.



He inaugurated the new office building in the presence of Transport Minister SS Sivasankar, Home Secretary P Amudha, Transport Secretary K Phanindra Reddy and Commissioner of Transport A Shanmuga Sundaram.

MTC gets 50 new buses after four years

State Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday flagged off 50 new MTC buses and distributed electronic ticketing machines which allowed digital payments to conductors.

The new standard floor buses were procured for Rs 20 crore. This is part of the 100 such standard floor buses planned to be procured by the corporation.

MTC will also soon get 352 low-floor buses for which an order has already been placed. It also floated two separate tenders to procure 600 low-floor e-buses through the Gross Cost Contract model. By the end of this year, the MTC would add a total of 1,052 buses to its fleet.

Udhayanidhi, in the presence of Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and MTC MD Alby John Varghese, also handed over the electronic ticketing machines to the conductors.

With the launch of ETMs, passengers would be able to purchase tickets by making payments through UPI or debit or credit card. It would allow MTC to get details of passengers travelling trip-wise and stage-wise.

MTC MD said that the ETMs would be put to use in a phased manner starting from the Central depot on Thursday. "Then we will introduce in the Adyar depot, " he said.