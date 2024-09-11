Udhayanidhi kickstarts CM Games Trophy in Sivaganga

MADURAI: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development on Tuesday kickstarted the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Games Trophy (2024) at the District stadium in Sivaganga in the presence of KR Periyakaruppan, Minister for Cooperation.

Udhayanidhi advised youngsters to keep track of special interests and growth in a variety of sports. He said that Chief Minister MK Stalin is making efforts for youngsters to excel in sports through special schemes. Sports competitions organised under TN CM Trophy on par with the national championships are a means to that goal, he added.

This year, the competition includes a total of 168 events in 35 categories of sports for boys and girls from schools and colleges, the differently-abled, the common public and government employees. The competitions will end on September 24.

The first prize for the individual event events is Rs 1 lakh, the second prize is Rs 75,000 and the third prize is Rs 50,000. As for team events, the first prize is Rs 75,000, the second prize is Rs 50,000 and the third prize will be Rs 25,000.

For the first time this year, cash prizes for players in fourth place would also be given on a par with third-place prize winners.