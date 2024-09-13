Udhayanidhi joins cleanliness workers for lunch in F4 street race thanksgiving event

CHENNAI: Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin attended a thanksgiving event to honour the officers, race drivers and organisers who worked for the successful conduct of South Asia’s first-ever Chennai Formula 4 night street race at Kalaivanar Arangam on Friday.

In the event, the minister gave souvenirs and certificates of appreciation for all the workers including SDAT personnels, GCC officials, City police and all workers who worked to pull off the two-day racing event to a success.

After distributing the souvenirs, the minister also had lunch with the cleanliness workers and traffic police.

Taking to X, the minister said, “I congratulated everyone with a specially crafted F4 memento, recognizing their role in making the event a resounding success. With this achievement, Tamil Nadu has cemented its position as the indisputable sports capital of the Indian subcontinent.”

With the successful conduct of round two of the Indian Racing Festival, the third round which was supposed to take place in Coimbatore, now again shifted to Chennai.

The Madras International Circuit (MIC) at Irungattukottai which hosted the first round will once again see cars zoom through the 3.7km track this weekend.