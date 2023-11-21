Udhayanidhi hits out at PM Modi, says he failed to fulfill election promises

ERODE: Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he had failed to implement most of the election promises made in 2014 while the state chief minister had fulfilled almost all of those made ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.

A number of important schemes were implemented in the state by the DMK government and as on date around 17 lakh children studying in 31,000 elementary schools were getting free breakfast each day, he said and listed out various schemes implemented for women.

''Prime Minister Modi failed to implement most of his 2019 election promises, but in Tamil Nadu the present Chief Minister has fulfilled almost all his 2021 Assembly election promises. For example, Modi announced that he would recover all the black money from various persons, but actually nothing was done,'' he said at an event organised by the party here.

Udhayanidhi, who is also the DMK's Youth Wing Secretary, said at the party's 2nd state conference of the youth wing to be held in Salem in December, he would hand over fifty lakh signatures by the public expressing opposition to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) exam in Tamil Nadu.

He further said the government was making efforts to obtain exemption from NEET for the state and added that the efforts towards that end will succeed.

Taking a dig at AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami, Udhayanidhi said the present Chief Minister (M K Stalin) was an elected chief minister, but he (Palaniswami) made it to the (CM) post by 'bowing' to Sasikala.

On the other hand, he said Stalin became the chief minister after rendering tireless service to the DMK and the state. He slammed the previous AIADMK government for failing to implement various schemes for the people of the state.

He also announced that a Common Effluent Treatment plant will be installed at the Perundurai SIPCOT Complex at a cost of Rs 40 crore to treat 20 lakh liters of effluents daily.