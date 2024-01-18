Begin typing your search...

Udhayanidhi hails Madurai woman’s gesture of donating land for school

He expressed gratitude to Pooranam at Surya Nagar for her selfless deed. According to him, Chief Minister MK Stalin would present her with a special award on Republic Day.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Jan 2024 1:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-18 01:15:53.0  )
Udhayanidhi hails Madurai woman’s gesture of donating land for school
X

Udhayanidhi Stalin met Aayi Ammal alias Pooranam

MADURAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin met Aayi Ammal alias Pooranam, who donated her lands to the government, and hailed her gesture. She wanted the government to construct additional buildings in Kodikulam Government Middle School.

He expressed gratitude to Pooranam at Surya Nagar for her selfless deed. According to him, Chief Minister MK Stalin would present her with a special award on Republic Day.

“She has set an example to others and let us bow our heads in respect,” Udhayanidhi said. Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy, CollectorMS Sangeetha, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, G Thalapathy, Madurai North MLA and others were present.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi also said that the new jallikattu stadium near Alanganallur will be inaugurated by CM Stalin on January 24.

Tamil NaduChief Minister MK StalinSchoolLandMadurai woman donated landUdhayanidhi Stalin
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X