Udhayanidhi hails Madurai woman’s gesture of donating land for school

MADURAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin met Aayi Ammal alias Pooranam, who donated her lands to the government, and hailed her gesture. She wanted the government to construct additional buildings in Kodikulam Government Middle School.

He expressed gratitude to Pooranam at Surya Nagar for her selfless deed. According to him, Chief Minister MK Stalin would present her with a special award on Republic Day.

“She has set an example to others and let us bow our heads in respect,” Udhayanidhi said. Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy, CollectorMS Sangeetha, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, G Thalapathy, Madurai North MLA and others were present.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi also said that the new jallikattu stadium near Alanganallur will be inaugurated by CM Stalin on January 24.