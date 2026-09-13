Udhayanidhi dubs Vijay as 'dummy and uncouth' CM

Addressing the wedding of a DMK Youth Wing functionary here, he alleged that the ruling regime had failed to deliver on any of its election promises during its initial four months in office.

"In Tamil Nadu's history, we have never witnessed such an uncouth and dummy chief minister," Udhayanishi said, alleging that the government came to power by luring MLAs from other parties.

He charged that the current administration was simply rebranding and "pasting stickers" on public welfare schemes initiated during the previous DMK government rather than introducing new initiatives.