Udhayanidhi dubs Vijay as 'dummy and uncouth' CM

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday termed C Joseph Vijay as a "dummy and uncouth chief minister" and accused the ruling dispensation of governance failures, including widespread power cuts, and deteriorating law and order.
Addressing the wedding of a DMK Youth Wing functionary here, he alleged that the ruling regime had failed to deliver on any of its election promises during its initial four months in office.
"In Tamil Nadu's history, we have never witnessed such an uncouth and dummy chief minister," Udhayanishi said, alleging that the government came to power by luring MLAs from other parties.
He charged that the current administration was simply rebranding and "pasting stickers" on public welfare schemes initiated during the previous DMK government rather than introducing new initiatives.
"Today, people across Tamil Nadu are grappling with daily crises, from frequent power cuts and surging prices of essential commodities like rice and pulses to worsening law and order. When questioned on these issues, the CM is unable to answer and instead resorts to spreading slanders against our party and leadership," he claimed.
Referring to upcoming Assembly by-elections in two constituencies, Udhayanidhi called upon the party cadre to use the polls to deliver a decisive defeat to the ruling dispensation.
"The victory in these by-elections must mark the beginning of the fall of this regime and teach a fitting lesson to this dummy chief minister," he said.
The Election Commission India (EC) has scheduled polling for October 6.
The two seats–Maduranthakam and Dharapuram fell vacant after AIADMK MLAs resigned and joined the TVK.
Udhayanidhi also noted that the DMK was entering its 77th year ahead of the party's Mupperum Vizha celebrations.
While acknowledging the party's setback in the previous Assembly elections, he asserted that the DMK continues to function as an effective opposition standing firmly with the public.
DMK Chennai South district secretary and former minister Ma Subramanian and other party functionaries were present at the event.