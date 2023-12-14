Udhayanidhi condemns suspension of 14 Opposition MPs from Parliament

CHENNAI: State Sports Minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin condemned the suspension of 14 Opposition MPs from the Parliament.

"The arrogance and the autocratic behaviour of the fascists are becoming more and more evident with every passing day. Suppressing the voices of people's representatives questioning the serious security breach in the parliament is an obvious assault on the core principles of democracy and the constitution. The Union Government should give up its intolerant attitude and withdraw the MPs suspension, he said.

Earlier, fifteen MPs from the Opposition were suspended from Parliament for the remainder of the Winter Session for "unruly conduct" as they demanded a discussion on the security breach in the Lok Sabha which took place on December 13 (Wednesday).

Fourteen of those suspended were from the Lok Sabha and Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien from the Rajya Sabha.

Later, the government decided to withdraw the suspension of DMK MP S R Parthiban from the Lok Sabha as he was not present in the House and his name was included with those to be suspended by mistake.