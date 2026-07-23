Udhayanidhi condemns arrest of SFI, DYFI members

In a post on X, the DMK leader said, "I strongly condemn the government for forcibly arresting SFI and DYFI members using the police force while they were protesting against the #NEET exam in Chennai Egmore and Madurai Tamukkam areas. Arresting those protesting in Tamil Nadu in support of the youth fighting in Delhi under the leadership of #CJP clearly reveals the ruling party's double standards on the NEET issue."

"The government must immediately stop this suppression, which treats protests against the Union BJP government as protests against itself," he said and demanded that those arrested be released immediately.