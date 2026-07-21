Udhayanidhi condemns arrest of rapper Therukkural Arivu over NEET protest

According to videos and reports, Arivu was detained by the police while protesting outside the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai but was later invited to meet Chief Minister Vijay in person and discussed the issue with him. After the meeting, he was accompanied by Minister Aadhav Arjuna till the exit, as seen in videos.

Therukkural Arivu had staged the protest demanding that Chief Minister Vijay raise his voice against NEET. He was detained by the police and later brought back to the Secretariat before meeting Vijay.