Udhayanidhi accuses CM Vijay of turning Assembly into a stage for 'reels' and 'trends'

Assembly turned into a shooting spot, says Udhayanidhi

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that the Chief Minister's speech was aimed at creating content for social media. "The Chief Minister has turned the Assembly into a shooting spot. The House has never witnessed such behaviour before. His entire speech seemed designed to create reels and social media trends," he said. Taking a swipe at the ruling party members, Udhayanidhi said that if the current trend continued, ministers might soon start singing and dancing inside the House. He also alleged that the Chief Minister avoided answering questions raised by the Opposition. "He does not answer questions from the media outside and he does not answer questions raised by us inside the Assembly either," he said.