Udhayanidhi accuses CM Vijay of turning Assembly into a stage for 'reels' and 'trends'

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's speech in the Assembly, accusing him of reducing the House into a platform for creating social media content rather than addressing issues raised by the Opposition, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
His remarks came after DMK members staged a walkout from the Assembly during the Chief Minister's reply to the motion of thanks to the Governor's address.
The controversy began when Chief Minister Vijay, while replying to the debate, criticised the previous DMK government over issues including TASMAC revenues, law and order, narcotics and power shortages. He alleged that funds had been misused during the previous regime and said his government was taking steps to recover public money. DMK members objected to the remarks and demanded an opportunity for Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin to respond. Though Speaker JCD Prabhkar assured that time would be provided after the Chief Minister completed his speech, DMK members continued their objections and later walked out of the House.
Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that the Chief Minister's speech was aimed at creating content for social media. "The Chief Minister has turned the Assembly into a shooting spot. The House has never witnessed such behaviour before. His entire speech seemed designed to create reels and social media trends," he said. Taking a swipe at the ruling party members, Udhayanidhi said that if the current trend continued, ministers might soon start singing and dancing inside the House. He also alleged that the Chief Minister avoided answering questions raised by the Opposition. "He does not answer questions from the media outside and he does not answer questions raised by us inside the Assembly either," he said.
Udhayanidhi also responded to remarks made by the Chief Minister regarding the playing of the national anthem during a previous Assembly function attended by the President of India. He said the national anthem being played during both the arrival and departure of the President was part of established protocol and accused the Chief Minister of being unaware of the procedure. "The protocol followed for the President is different from that of the Governor. Playing the national anthem during both entry and exit is mandatory when the President attends an official function," he said.