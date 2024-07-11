Udhayakumar leads protest at Kappalur toll plaza

CHENNAI: Scores of cadre from AIADMK led by Deputy Leader of Opposition RB Udhayakumar and many villagers lodged a protest at Kappalur toll plaza near Tirumangalam in Madurai district urging the need for removal of the toll plaza. They also appealed to the National Highways Authority of India not to collect user toll-fee from those residing around Kappalur.

Udhayakumar said that the Kappalur toll plaza is functional for over 12 years now against norms and even previous collectors also announced that it could be shifted to some other place. Adding to the woes of the local villagers, a fresh notification was issued to collect 50 per cent toll fee effecting from Wednesday.

Moreover, Chief Minister MK Stalin in his party manifesto ahead of Assembly elections promised to remove the toll plaza from Kappalur and citing these, Udhayakumar urged the need for removing the toll plaza on a priority basis in the interest of road users.

Further, he said the issue was represented several times during the Assembly session and also brought to the attention of District Administration, but in vain.

When Udhayakumar and several others were evicted and taken into a vehicle by the police, the agitating villagers gheraoed the vehicle. As the villagers raised objections, the police did not arrest them. However, Tirumangalam RDO Shanthi then convened a meeting with Udhayakumar and other protestors, who placed their demands for removal of the toll plaza and the local villagers should be exempted from the toll fee. They also demanded withdrawal of legal notices issued to certain road users to pay large amounts of dues pending. Some of them were instructed to pay several lakhs of rupees as toll fee. All these should be cancelled. The NHAI officials and officials from Revenue and Police departments also attended the meeting.

Vehicular traffic was badly disrupted as the protest began at around 9 am and lasted till 6.30 pm. Public transport vehicles and private vehicles were diverted through Karadikal and Koothiyarkundu. The protestors dispersed after they were informed that the previous status quo exempting the locals from charging toll fee would be maintained and a peace committee would be convened on Monday, sources said.