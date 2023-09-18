Udhay urges public to support CUMTA's survey for Mobility Plan preparation

CHENNAI: State Youth and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday urged the public to cooperate in the survey to be carried out by the consultant preparing the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) Comprehensive Mobility Plan.

Launching the survey for the preparation of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan for the CUMTA at Marina, he said that people have to spend five to 10 minutes to respond to the door-to-door survey for the mobility plan which seeks to devise a transport plan for the next 25 years.

He said that the plan would help reduce travel time, develop cost-effective public transportation, and safer roads, and also to meet public expectations.

When asked about the governor's remarks on untouchability prevailing in the state, Udhayanidhi Stalin told reporters, "We are also saying what he (Governor RN Ravi) is saying. That's why we are saying we have to eliminate Sanatana Dharma. We are also speaking about caste discrimination , and we are saying by birth all are equal. Wherever caste discrimination is there it is wrong. We are raising our voice against that."